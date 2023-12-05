Two girls escape an early morning Jefferson Twp. fire. Boy, grandmother unaccounted for

A grandmother and her grandson remain unaccounted for Tuesday morning after a fire at a home in Jefferson Township that two other children escaped.

The fire was reported around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at a home on the 8600 block of Greylag Street in Jefferson Township on the Far East Side of Columbus.

Officials said two girls inside the home heard a smoke detector and saw smoke. The girls managed to get out of the home safely.

A woman, believed to be the girls' grandmother, and a young boy were also inside the home at the time.

Fire crews contained the fire around 4 a.m. Tuesday but have not yet been able to search the home. That search is expected to begin after daybreak when there is more light.

Paramedics treated one girl at the scene for smoke inhalation. The other was not injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Boy, grandmother unaccounted for in early morning Jefferson Twp. fire