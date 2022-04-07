Two girls, one boy taken to hospital after South Bend shooting near Boland Park

SOUTH BEND — Three juveniles were shot and taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after an incident near Boland Park.

South Bend Police are investigating an incident in which three juveniles were shot.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Oakbrook Drive shortly after 1:30 a.m. for reports of up to 30 gunshots and multiple vehicles fleeing the subdivision.

South Bend police Capt. Jason Biggs said three juveniles, two girls and one boy, were treated at Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries resulting from the incident on Oakbrook.

Biggs said officers with the department's Violent Crimes Unit are handling the investigation and have spoken to multiple individuals about the shooting.

Officers who arrived at the scene did not immediately locate any suspects or victims, according to police scanner traffic. Minutes after the shooting, dispatchers directed police to Memorial Hospital where a gunshot victim had reportedly checked in.

This story will be updated.

