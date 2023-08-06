Two girls shot while sitting in a car during I-77 road rage incident, SC sheriff says

Two girls sitting in the backseat of a car that was driving on a major highway were shot during a road-rage incident Saturday night, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Interstate 77, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A family of four was driving south on I-77 in a Nissan Maxima, and the incident happened somewhere between mile markers 48 and 34, according to the release.

As the Nissan was driving, a dark-colored vehicle — possibly a Mazda with a paper tag and no headlights on — began following closely, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Maxima tapped the breaks and then sped up to get away, according to the release. That’s when someone in the dark-colored vehicle began shooting at the Maxima, the sheriff’s office said.

The girls were shot and taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Both girls were in stable condition, according to the release. No further information on their conditions was available, and the sheriff’s office did not say how old the victims were.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on what happened to the dark-colored vehicle after the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is continuing to investigate.

Anyone who saw the shooting, or might have seen the vehicles interacting, is asked to call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.