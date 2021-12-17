Two given jail time for fleeing from police

Dec. 16—Two defendants in Cumberland County Criminal Court last week pled guilty to fleeing from police in separate incidents that occurred earlier this year.

Joshua Nathaniel Curtis, 27, of the Monterey area, pled guilty to felony evading arrest occurring on June 30 during which he led police from multiple agencies on a two-county chase.

Curtis received a one-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender under state law. Fine and court costs were waived.

Curtis was driving a motorcycle on Jim Garrett Rd. when he fled from a traffic stop, traveling in and out of Putnam County before crashing and ending the pursuit.

In the other case, Brandon D. Lowery, 37, Knoxville, pled guilty to felony evading arrest occurring on Nov. 10 and received a one-year sentence to serve with fine and court costs waived. He has charges pending in Knox County.

Crossville Police attempted to stop Lowery who was driving erratically on Peavine Rd. Lowery fled from the traffic stop driving toward Fairfield Glade and then back to I-40 where he was finally stopped.

He told police he had earlier the same day fled from Knox County sheriff's deputies on I-40 in the area of Campbell Station Rd. Lowery was found in possession of 11 bank credit/debit cards and shopping cards with names other than his own. He still faces charges in Knox County over that investigation.

In other cases, the following guilty pleas by information were entered:

—Robert L. Wilson, 40, pled guilty to an information charging possession of a handgun by a felon occurring on Oct. 21 and received a 54-month sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender under state law.

Wilson was arrested on Bradshaw Family Rd. during a sheriff's office investigation when he was found in possession of a .38 caliber revolver.

—Michael Robert Scarbro, 56, charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500 occurring on Aug. 4, 2019, pled guilty to vandalism of up to $1,000 and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender.

The sentence was suspended for supervised probation until the clerk's fee and $100 restitution is paid. Remaining charges were dropped and Scarbro was given credit for six days already served in jail.

The charge stems from an argument with a co-worker. As part of the agreement, Scarbro is banned from contact with the victim.

—Matthew Clayton Ford, 20, pled guilty to an information charging aggravated assault and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation with judicial diversion application applied. The incident took place April 21 during which Ford pointed a weapon at others.

With victims in the case in agreement, Ford entered the plea as a Range 1 offender and is banned from contact with the victims.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com