Two Glynn County suspects arrested, one for armed robbery

On Fri., May 5, Glynn County Police Department detectives, along with GCPD SWAT, executed a search and arrest warrant near 2200 Formosa Circle in Brunswick.

The warrants stemmed from an armed robbery investigation that occurred on Feb. 6.

Derrick Cobb, 18, thee subject listed in the arrest warrant, was located inside of the residence and taken into custody without incident.

During the execution of the search warrant, Torray Lamont Fields, 33, was also arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Detectives seized 5 ounces of marijuana as well as other items used for evidence.

Cobb and Fields were both transported to the GCPD headquarters and further interviewed.

Cobb was charged with one count of armed robbery. Fields was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and both suspects were released to the Glynn County Detention Center.

Additional charges for Cobb are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone having information regarding this investigation is asked to call Det. Bergiadis of the GCPD criminal investigations division at 912-554-7802 or silent witness at 912-264-1333.

