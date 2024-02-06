Two from Grand Forks advance beyond county spelling bee

Feb. 5—GRAND FORKS — Two students from Valley Middle School will represent Grand Forks County at the North Dakota Spelling Bee next month in Bismarck.

Musa Nombre won the Grand Forks County Spelling Bee on Thursday, Feb. 1. Other place-winners were Isaac Bui (second) and Bennett Johnson (third).

Nombre and Bui now will move on to the state bee, which will be held March 18.

All three are students at Valley Middle School in Grand Forks. Their adviser is Kat Puhl.