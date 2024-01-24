Two grandmas share the moment they learned they're in an Oscar-nominated film

At a combined age of 189, two Taiwanese grandmas, called Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó by their grandson, shared an emotional moment together as they found out they're in an Oscar-nominated film.

The two are the subject of the documentary short "Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó," meaning "dad’s mom and mom’s mom," directed by their grandson Sean Wang. He wanted to tell a multigenerational story about his two grandmothers, who live together and are best friends.

In an Instagram video, the two scream, embrace their family members and give two thumbs up as the name of their movie is called and officially added to the roster of Oscar nominees this year.

The documentary tells an up-close story of their daily lives and their time spent at home, as well as some dancing, games and shenanigans.

"I am currently 83 years old, but I feel like I'm still 20 years old," Wang's Wài Pó says in the trailer for the short.

"I turned 94 this year. I feel like I'm 100 years old," his Nǎi Nai says. "I'm so old."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com