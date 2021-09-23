Two Greater Johnstown High School students arrested, accused of having knife in classroom

Sep. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two teens were arrested and accused of being in possession of a knife at Greater Johnstown High School on Wednesday, city police said.

According to a release from the district, the incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. and the resource officer was immediately notified. The classroom was secured and additional Johnstown police units were called in for backup until the knife was found.

Cory Adams, a Johnstown police detective, said the two students were in possession of the pocket knife at different times, which is why both were arrested. He added that the knife "wasn't used or brandished."

"It's an unfortunate situation, but the good news is the processes we have in place with security and our school resource officer went into play and kept everybody safe," Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.

The pair will be charged, but Adams expects those charges will be minor.

"At the end of the day, we're pleased that our system worked," Arcurio said.

At roughly the same time, a large fight was reported at the high school, but Arcurio does not believe the two incidents were connected.

She acknowledged that in recent weeks there have been a number of physical altercations in the school. Administrators have been able to link those to disputes that begin in the community and are brought into the building.

Frank Frontino, assistant superintendent, said social media causes challenges for administrators.

Arcurio said these incidents, and any that interrupt the educational process, are "very concerning."

As for any repercussions, she said the processes put in place will be followed, but couldn't release any more information because the students are juveniles.