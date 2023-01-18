UPDATE: Two Greater Johnstown students in custody over alleged threats, officials say; school reopens Thursday

Jan. 18—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two juvenile Greater Johnstown School District students are in custody in connection to alleged threats of violence against the school district, authorities said on Wednesday.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said at a press conference that because the students are underage, he couldn't reveal their names or discuss specifics of the investigation, such as what charges they face, how the threats were made and whether any weapons were found during the investigation.

However, Neugebauer stressed the severity of the issue.

"School-age children need to know and understand that this is a very serious series of incidents that occurred," he said at a press conference. "At the end of the day, there is no room, whatsoever, for this type of behavior."

Two separate threats of violence were made this week — neither directed at a specific school building, officials said. The first report was made on Monday and the other on Tuesday. District officials canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday as a result.

Neugebauer said that threats against schools are investigated and prosecuted aggressively.

Superintendent Amy Arcurio said that Greater Johnstown will return to normal instruction on Thursday and that she was pleased with the swift response and support the district received from local authorities.

"I feel parents can rest assured their children are in good hands," she said, adding that the safety protocols in place worked "extremely well."

Arcurio also noted the numerous safety measures in place at the district, such as school resource officers, metal detectors and security guards.

Johnstown police, the Cambria County District Attorney's Office, Greater Johnstown School District officials and others worked collectively during the investigation. Richard Pritchard, Johnstown police chief, praised the cooperation and said his department's Bureau of Criminal Investigation worked tirelessly to solve the case.