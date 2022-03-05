Two Green Bay men arrested after high-speed chase ends with crash in Eldorado Marsh

FOND DU LAC – Two Green Bay men were arrested Friday after a 3.6-mile high-speed police chase in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties.

At 3:52 p.m., the Winnebago County Communications Center notified the Fond du Lac County Communications Center of the vehicle, which was traveling south on Interstate 41 and reportedly driving erratically and "all over the roadway," according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff deputies located the vehicle southbound on I-41 near County N in the Town of Eldorado. According to the sheriff's office, police attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop for the emergency lights. Police put on their sirens and pursued the vehicle.

The vehicle left I-41 at County OO and headed westbound on the road. The pursuit continued past County I and onto Coyne Road, where the vehicle drove off the road and went south into the Eldorado Marsh, according to the sheriff's office.

Police did not follow the vehicle into the marsh. They established a perimeter and used two drones equipped with heat signature location technology to find the vehicle, which had crashed into a tree about half a mile south of Coyne Road, the sheriff's office said.

Both occupants had fled from the vehicle. At 5:11 p.m., about an hour after police entered the marsh, the vehicle passenger, a 21-year-old Green Bay man, was arrested and taken to Fond du Lac County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Two hours later, at 7:15 p.m., a 20-year-old Green Bay man who admitted to being the vehicle's driver was located in the marsh. He was transported by ambulance to St. Agnes Hospital for minor injuries from the crash and from being outside in the elements for a prolonged period of time. He is also held in the Fond du Lac County Jail, and faces additional charges in Winnebago County.

The sheriff's office said no other injuries were reported from the incident, and there was no damage to law enforcement or civilian vehicles during the chase.

Story continues

Police said neither suspect has yet been formally charged.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Two Green Bay men arrested after I-41 chase ends in Eldorado Marsh