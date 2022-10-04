Two guards suffer injuries during altercation at jail, commissioner says

Oct. 4—COAL TOWNSHIP — Two guards at the Northumberland County jail received minor injuries after a struggle with an inmate over the weekend, according to prison spokesman and county Commissioner Joe Klebon.

Klebon said the county jail was locked down for four hours Sunday — from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. — because of staffing issues. On Monday, Klebon said an inmate had an altercation with two correctional officers, resulting in a search of a cell where a homemade weapon was found.

Monday's incident will be investigated by county Detective Degg Stark, Klebon said. The commissioners also said if the situation warrants charges, they will be filed.

Klebon did not identify the inmate but said he believes the inmate was in an isolated cell.

Staffing at the prison remains a concern, officials said. There are approximately 200 inmates at the facility. Warden Tom Reisinger has continued to say the jail should have about 80 guards and that the facility doesn't even have half the amount.

"The staffing issues are a continued problem and we are doing all we can," Klebon said.

Earlier this year the jail declared a "state of emergency" because of the lack of guards.

Klebon said on Tuesday the issue at the jail is tricky because every time something happens, county officials have to try to come up with a new plan.

Klebon said he hopes the jail does not have to start to move inmates for safety reasons, but nothing is off the table until the situation can get under control.

The starting pay for a guard is $14.50 per hour, according to officials.

Earlier this year county commissioners tried to put a program in place to allow employees who can fill unfilled prison posts to be hired at a higher wage of $20 to $25 an hour, but they will not have benefits or opportunities to work overtime. Those employees can only work a maximum of 20 hours per week. The ideal employee for these positions would be retired police officers, former police officers, retired military or retired prison guards from the state and federal systems, commissioners said.

The prison board meets on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Northumberland County Administration Building, on Stadium Drive.