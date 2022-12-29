Two Gulfport residents arrested after police find drugs and guns inside home

The Gulfport Police Department arrested two people Wednesday after cocaine, marijuana and assault weapons were found in a Gulfport residence, according to a press release.

Rashid Mequel Herring, 26, has been charged with one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute pharmaceuticals.

Arthur Lamar Durr, 32, was also arrested on the same drug-related charges after a search warrant carried out on 19th Street resulted in the seizure of “multiple bags of cocaine, a large quantity of marijuana, an assortment of pharmaceuticals, multiple AR-15 style rifles with high capacity magazines, a hunting rifle and a handgun.”

Herring is currently on parole through the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Herring and Durr’s bonds have been set at $850,000 and $800,000, respectively.