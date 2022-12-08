Two gunned down near Reedley strip mall in broad daylight, police say

Reedley police Wednesday said two men died from gunshot wounds, and detectives are attempting to determine if a second vehicle that sped from the scene was involved.

The shooting took place about 11:15 a.m. at I Street and Manning Avenue, where officers arrived to find both victims, whose ages were not released, unresponsive. Efforts to save their lives by emergency workers were unsuccessful.

A police spokesman said information on the second vehicle is being withheld until the information can be gathered to determine its involvement. It is also not yet clear whether the shooting was gang-related, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 559-637-4250.