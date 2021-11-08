Two gunshot victims found in Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital's parking deck

The Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital

CANTON – Police are investigating a double shooting that ended with both victims dropped off in the Cleveland Clinic's Mercy Hospital parking deck.

According to Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo, police were called to a shots fired report around 11:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of Spring Avenue NE.

While there, dispatchers received additional information from Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital that two shooting victims were in the hospital's parking deck.

Officers went to the hospital's parking deck and found a 25-year-old man and 29-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. The pair were privately transported to the hospital from the Spring Avenue NE shooting, Angelo said.

The man was treated and released and the woman remains in unknown condition as of Monday afternoon.

The Canton Police Detective Bureau continues to investigate at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

