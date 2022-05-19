Two gunshot victims found in parking lot near University of Missouri-Kansas City campus

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening after a car was fired upon while driving through Kansas City’s South Plaza neighborhood near 51st and Oak streets on Wednesday evening.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City shared a series of alerts detailing the shooting, including one that warned of an active shooter situation north of the intersection. Further updates from the university indicated there was no threat to the campus and the shooting appeared to have unfolded on the street nearby.

UMKC police officers were first to respond to the shooting scene around 6 p.m. Wednesday after the victims pulled into the parking lot of the Whole Foods at 301 E. 51st St. Two gunshot victims were found inside the car and taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The victims were shot by a pedestrian as they were traveling south on Oak, the university said in the alerts. The suspected shooter was still at large Tuesday evening.

John Martellaro, a university spokesman, said there was no immediate indication that the victims or suspect were at all affiliated with UMKC. He added that the series of alerts, which were sent to all students, faculty and staff over email and text message, marked the first time the system was used to warn of a shooting.

Kansas City police are investigating the matter as an aggravated assault. Capt. Leslie Foreman, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement Tuesday evening that early information from the investigation suggests the victims and shooter were likely known to one another.

On the scene Tuesday, Kansas City police were seen collecting evidence, including shell casings. A black sedan riddled with bullet holes was parked in the Whole Foods parking lot awaiting a tow as police kept part of the area blocked off.