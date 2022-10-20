Two Gustine men arrested in connection with Santa Nella homicide earlier this month

Two Gustine men were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a homicide in Santa Nella earlier this month, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Investigations Bureau, along with various other units served several search warrants around Gustine and Los Banos on Wednesday morning, according to a social media post by the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested Laureano Araiza, 20, and Arturo Lezama, 18, both of Gustine, for murder.

The fatal shooting occurred at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella, a central San Joaquin Valley town east of the San Luis Reservoir, on Oct. 7.

Both suspects were booked into the Merced County Jail. Lezama was also charged with carjacking, assault with a firearm, accessory after the fact and felon in possession with a firearm. His bond was set at $250,000, according to jail records.

Araiza’s charges also included assault on a person and participation in criminal street gang activity and his bond was set at $10,000, according to jail records.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact detectives at 209-385-7472.