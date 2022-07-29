Two Hamilton homes hit by gunfire

Jul. 28—Two houses, one with children sleeping inside, were hit by gunfire late Tuesday night in Hamilton's Lindenwald neighborhood.

The shots were fired about 11:40 p.m., apparently from a vehicle, according to witnesses. They hit two homes in the 2200 block of Noble Avenue, according to the Hamilton Police report and 911 calls.

A family, including children ages 2 and 7, were in one of the homes when shots rang out. There were no injuries, according to the report.

Dispatchers receive a call from the terrified mother stating multiple shots were fired into the living room.

"We were all upstairs," the sobbing woman told dispatchers. "We all got on the floor immediately."

Another caller told dispatchers she heard a "bunch of gunshots", then walked outside and saw a possible suspect vehicle that she described as a white mini van.

A caller told dispatchers she heard "Eleven rounds of automatic gunfire go off" west of the Five Points area.

"This has happened before and they said if you hear gunfire to definitely give us a call so, this is open air gun fire, 11 rounds. I counted," the caller said.

A male caller from another house said, "someone just shot the house."

A woman said he looked out the window and saw the gunfire coming out of the gun from a person in a white SUV.

Hamilton police Officer Kristy Collins said today there have been no arrests and "all still under investigation at this time."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Phillip Root at 868-5811 ext. 1273.