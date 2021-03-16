Two Harbors man reinstates guilty pleas in Midway Road crash that injured 5

Mar. 16—A Two Harbors man pleaded guilty Monday — for the second time — in a hit-and-run crash that injured five people in Midway Township last summer.

Rodney Drake Scandin Jr., 36, agreed to reinstate his guilty pleas on five felony counts of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm after the June 27 collision at Midway and Stark roads.

The renewed pleas, entered at a virtual hearing of State District Court in Duluth, came six weeks after a prosecutor backed out of a plea agreement that was criticized by the victims as being too lenient in light of the severe injuries they suffered.

A modified agreement will give Judge Dale Harris broader discretion when Scandin appears for sentencing April 15. But the defendant will still receive probation, and not a prison term.

Scandin earlier admitted to drinking prior to rear-ending a Subaru driven by former Hermantown Police Chief Dan Perich, who was stopped and waiting to turn when his car was thrown into an oncoming pickup truck.

Dan Perich suffered a concussion, multiple broken ribs and bruised lungs. His son, Thomas Perich, visiting from Florida, ended up spending 24 days in a Minneapolis hospital with a shattered pelvis and severe internal injuries that are expected to bring lifelong complications; he underwent another surgery Monday.

Thomas' wife, Angela Perich, suffered a broken collarbone, broken toes and a bruised lung in the crash. Michael Perich, Dan's son and Thomas' brother, had broken teeth, a broken nose and multiple lacerations.

A passenger in the truck that struck the Perich's car also was treated for a hairline nose fracture, while two other occupants complained of being sore.

Scandin was located after the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office circulated an image of his damaged truck. According to court documents, he stated that he had consumed two beers while at Grand View Golf Links and that he was reaching for his phone when he failed to see Perich's Subaru stop.

Scandin, who has a prior conviction for driving while impaired in Lake County in 2012, also admitted to leaving the scene because he was scared, according to a criminal complaint.

Under the original plea agreement with the St. Louis County Attorney's Office, Scandin was to receive a stay of imposition, which would allow the felonies to be deemed misdemeanors upon successful completion of six years of supervised probation.

But three of the victims who spoke at the scheduled sentencing hearing on Feb. 1 criticized the arrangement, offering graphic details of their injuries and demanding harsher consequences.

"It appears the court is more concerned with coming up with a package of agreements designed to lessen the impact of the consequences to the suspect than to address the concerns of the victims' right to expect compensation and justice," Dan Perich said at the emotional, 90-minute hearing.

Upon hearing victim-impact statements, prosecutor Nichole Carter told the court she no longer wished to be bound by the agreement, resulting in Scandin withdrawing his pleas.

The new agreement still allows the defense to seek a stay of imposition, but Carter will be free to argue for a stay of execution — a sentence that would keep the felonies on his record upon completion of probation.

The attorneys and Judge Harris previously cautioned the victims that there was no possibility of Scandin being sent to prison — even if a jury convicted him on all counts — due to sentencing guidelines set at the state level.

Carter said Monday that she had since had numerous conversations with the Perich family about the basis for the renewed plea agreement.

"I think I can tell the court that the victims wish that the outcome were different," she said, "but I do believe we have had lots of communications and they understand where we are at."