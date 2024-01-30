Two New Haven police officers on leave after DUI arrests in two separate incidents over weekend

Two New Haven police officers have been put on administrative leave after two separate DUI arrests this weekend.

On Saturday around 9:52 p.m., dispatch with Connecticut State Police Troop G received multiple 911 calls about a 2017 gray Nissan Rogue that was swerving between all lanes of traffic on Interstate 95 in the area of Exit 29, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers located the Nissan and conducted a traffic stop on I-95 South near Exit 26 in Bridgeport, state police said. The operator was identified as 31-year-old Alexander Carr, a member of the New Haven Police Department since Jan. 4, 2016. Troopers suspected Carr was under the influence, and he was given standard field sobriety tests on the scene which he allegedly failed, according to state police.

As troopers attempted to take Carr into custody, he allegedly began to resist, state police said. Troopers took Carr to the ground and were able to place him into custody. He was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital for minor injuries, according to state police.

Carr was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane and interfering with an officer. He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on Feb. 14, state police said.

On Sunday around 2:35 a.m., a trooper with Troop G reportedly saw a black Acura run a red light at the intersection of Orange Street and South Frontage Road in New Haven, according to state police.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, south of College Street. Troopers allege that the driver, identified as 33-year-old Kenneth Cobb, was slurring his speech when he interacted with troopers and “there was an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from him,” state police said. Cobb, a member of the New Haven Police Department since Nov. 10, 2014, was administered the standardized field sobriety test and was subsequently taken into custody, according to state police.

Cobb was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to obey a traffic control signal, state police said. Cobb was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at New Haven Superior Court on Feb. 29, according to state police.

According to New Haven police, Chief Karl Jacobson has initiated an internal affairs investigation into both incidents, and both officers were placed on administrative leave as of Jan. 28.

“Chief Jacobson deems these arrests serious, and he is committed to transparency and accountability,” the department said in a release on Monday.