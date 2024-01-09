Two HCCC inmates charged after fatal overdose

Jan. 9—Hawaii County police charged two Kailua-Kona residents in connection with two suspected fentanyl overdoses — one fatal — at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo.

Izaiah Matthew Shields, 41, and his girlfriend, Moriah Joan Goulette, 37, were arrested.

Patrol officers responded at 1 p.m. Thursday to HCCC after staff reported two inmates in a cell who were unresponsive.

Both inmates had been taken by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center emergency room before police arrived.

Inmate Steven Mario Delgado, 56, of Pahoa was pronounced dead at 1:34 p.m. Thursday at the hospital.

The other inmate, a 33-year-old Hilo man, was treated for drug intoxication and later released, police said.

Detectives discovered a white, rock-like substance, believed to be fentanyl, and three other items wrapped in latex, "consistent with smuggling contraband/narcotics into the facility, within the cell where the suspected overdoses occurred," police said in a news release.

Armed with a search warrant, police recovered 57.03 grams of fentanyl wrapped in latex.

Detectives later arrested Shields at HCCC and transported him to the Hilo cellblock, where police found an additional 2.24 grams of fentanyl on his person.

Following the overdose incident, HCCC personnel searched Goulette and found a clear zip-type packet containing fentanyl in her mouth. She was also arrested and transported to the Hilo cellblock where more fentanyl was found in her pocket, for a total of 1 gram of fentanyl on her person.