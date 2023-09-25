Two held following shooting death in Burkburnett

Two men were jailed in connection with the shooting death of a Burkburnett man on Thursday.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of East Sixth Street in Burkburnett where they found the victim in a bedroom dead from two gunshot wounds.

According to affidavits filed in the case, Edward Cecil Blevins told a Texas Ranger he shot in self-defense because the man was holding a firearm and mace. Because Blevins was convicted of a felony in 2012, he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a 9-millimeter pistol.

Another man present when the victim was shot was also arrested. Arron Wade Frazer told a Texas Ranger he saw a firearm near the victim after he was shot. Frazer said he gave the weapon to another man and told him to get rid of it. Frazer was charged with tampering/fabricating evidence.

Blevins was released from the Wichita County Jail Friday. Frazer was still held Monday in lieu of $5,000 bail.

