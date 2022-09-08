Two held hostage in downtown Jackson home, negotiations currently ongoing

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies and City of Jackson Police officers respond to a home on Monroe Street where a man is barricaded inside with two hostages on Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Jackson, Tenn. Family members of the hostages reported to JPD headquarters that the man had their family hostage around 9:40 a.m. The police are conducting ongoing negotiations with the man and hostages are, “as well as can be,” according to Jackson Chief of Police Thom Corley.

Jackson Police report that two people are being held hostage in a home on Monroe Street in downtown Jackson Thursday morning.

Officers were notified of a dispute at the home when a "family member came to the police department headquarters" at 9:40 a.m., said Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley.

"We had a person come into the front lobby of police department to report that their members of their family were being held against their will in a residence here on the street," he said, speaking to media beside a huddle of officers posted at the edges of the police barricade at local business, theCo. "Officers responded and attempted to make contact with the subject, but he locked himself inside."

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies and City of Jackson Police officers respond to a home on Monroe Street where a man is barricaded inside with two hostages on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Jackson, Tenn. Family members of the hostages reported to JPD headquarters that the man had their family hostage around 9:40 a.m. The police are conducting ongoing negotiations with the man and hostages are, “as well as can be,” according to Jackson Chief of Police Thom Corley.

According to Corley, the suspect "shut the door in officers' faces," barricading himself and two family members into the home.

"We are in the process of negotiating on and off...they've had periodic contact." Corley said. "At this time he has not surrendered himself."

Although little more information is available, Corley did acknowledge that the hostages seemed to be unharmed at last contact.

"We've had contact with one family member, so to our knowledge, everything is okay," he said.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies and City of Jackson Police officers respond to a home on Monroe Street where a man is barricaded inside with two hostages on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Jackson, Tenn. Family members of the hostages reported to JPD headquarters that the man had their family hostage around 9:40 a.m. The police are conducting ongoing negotiations with the man and hostages are, “as well as can be,” according to Jackson Chief of Police Thom Corley.

Negotiations are ongoing, and all streets leading to the residence are blocked off.

Both the Jackson Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Office are responding to the incident.

An alert perimeter has been set up through the Jackson Police Department's new app--Atlas One-- to alert any residents within the area of the activities.

This is a developing story.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Two people held hostage in downtown Jackson home