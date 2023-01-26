Two Hialeah cops to face felony charges related to roughing up man in woods

Two Hialeah police officers were expected to turn themselves in to state investigators Thursday to face charges stemming from a December interaction with a man found drinking at a gas station, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges the duo would face, but the sources said it had to do with an incident back on Dec. 17 when the officers found the man — who someone had complained about — drinking near an Exxon gas station, then ordered him into their patrol car. They told him they were taking him to jail.

Instead, the sources said the man told police the officers took him into a wooded area and beat him. Police were alerted to the incident and interviewed the man. It’s not clear who contacted police.

On Thursday morning the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office issued a press release saying State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle would address the media at 12:15 p.m. from her office and that it was related to felony criminal charges filed against two Hialeah police officers.

This is a breaking news story that will update when more information becomes available.

Miami Herald Staff Writer David Ovalle contributed to this report.