Two high schoolers found dead in car parked outside NC elementary school, police say

North Carolina authorities are investigating the deaths of two teens found in a car parked outside an elementary school over the weekend, multiple news outlets report.

Authorities responded Sunday to a report of a “suspicious” vehicle parked on the Don Steed Elementary School campus, WNCN reported. Inside they found the bodies of Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez, Hoke County Schools confirmed.

Both were 11th graders at Hoke County High School in Raeford, district Superintendent Debra Dowless said.

“Hoke County Schools joins our community in mourning the loss of two of our students, Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez who passed away early Sunday morning,” Dowless said in a statement posted on the school district’s Facebook page. “Dealing with this tragedy is going to take time, and we will be here for every student, every family, and every staff member and will continue to provide the support needed.”

McClatchy News reached out to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and is awaiting a response.

Relatives told police the teens had previously dated but remained friends, according to WRAL. Officials don’t believe their deaths are the result of a criminal act.

Authorities have also ruled out murder-suicide, WNCN reported, citing a captain with the sheriff’s office, and said their deaths appear to be accidental.

Police are still investigating.

Raeford is about 90 miles southwest of Raleigh.

