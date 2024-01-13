Two historic buildings on OU's campus are getting major upgrades. Here's what regents approved so far

Cherokee Gothic facades decorate the south entrance of the Bizzell Memorial Library on the University of Oklahoma campus in this 2005 photo.

University of Oklahoma regents took action Friday on major renovation projects affecting two beloved old buildings that have served as the library on OU’s main campus in Norman.

Meeting at the OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City, regents green-lighted an $11 million project that will address long-term deferred maintenance issues in the so-called “1958 addition” of the Bizzell Memorial Library, located in the heart of the campus. They also approved spending $11.9 million toward a $15 million renovation and modernization of Jacobson Hall, which was the second building that served as OU’s library and now houses the OU Visitor Center.

The Bizzell Memorial Library, built in 1929 at a cost of $500,000, is renowned for its Cherokee Gothic architecture. It’s listed as a National Historic Landmark by the National Park Service, and in 2017, the publication Architectural Digest named it among 18 stunning university libraries in the world. The first addition to the library was built in 1958 and dramatically increased the size of the structure. A later addition was added in 1982.

During the upcoming project, workers will replace the original heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment in the 1958 addition and replace those HVAC systems with “modern direct digital controls,” according to the description of the project given to regents.

University of Oklahoma board of regents are pictured during a meeting Friday.

The project also will include replacing the windows located on the north-facing side of the 1958 addition with high-efficiency windows, addressing deterioration of windowsills and masonry, and renovation of public bathrooms. It’s one of the first projects approved during a push in recent years — led by regent Anita Holloway — for OU to build a budget to pay for deferred maintenance needs at the university.

“It’s been touched before, but not with the real overhaul it needs,” OU President Joseph Harroz said. “This is behind-the-walls, bring the HVAC and electrical up — a real renovation.”

What to know about the OU Jacobson Hall renovation

First occupied in 1919, Jacobson Hall is familiar to many campus visitors, including families of high school students who haven taken recruiting tours of the OU campus that start at the building — one of the reasons it has the nickname of “Front Door of the University.”

Jacobson Faculty Hall renovation. View looking northeast from North Oval. Provided by TAP

In May 2022, regents approved the project as part of a master plan on capital improvement projects on the Norman campus. The following month, they approved TAP Architecture of Oklahoma City as the project’s architect, and in September 2022, they approved Lingo Construction Services of Oklahoma City to provide construction management services.

In addition to the renovations and modernization of Jacobson Hall, the project — which already has started — will provide about 10,000 square feet of additional space for large meeting and presentation rooms and associated functions. On Friday, regents approved the project’s design development phase plans and authorized the preparation of construction documents.

The cost of the Jacobson Hall project is funded from a donation by longtime supporters Jonny and Brenda Jones, and the OU welcome center in the building now will be called the “Jones Family Welcome Center.” Construction should take 18 to 24 months, Harroz said.

Jacobson Faculty Hall renovation. View from across North Oval. Provided by TAP

“It’s a really great building,” Harroz said. “The second-floor reading room will be a tribute to what was the reading room of the second library (on campus). It’s going to be gorgeous.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: University of Oklahoma Jacobson Hall, Bizzell library to get upgrades