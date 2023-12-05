Two historic sites in Williamson County win $106,000 in grants for building renovations

The Tennessee State Museum granted two of Williamson County's historic sites $106,000. The African American Heritage Society Museum received $50,000, and the Fairview Historical Association received $56,000.

State Rep. Sam Whitson announced that these funds are part of a larger $5 million appropriation the General Assembly approved for the 2023-24 state budget.

“Williamson County is home to several important historical sites,” Whitson said in the news release. “These two organizations are very deserving of these significant investments, and I’m proud of the work they do to tell the story of our area. I thank the Tennessee State Museum for their work in getting museums these funds to help continue to do that."

The African American Heritage Society Museum was created with the mission of “promoting cultural and historical preservation, encouraging tourism, creating family legacies and educating the public about the rich black heritage of Franklin and Williamson County, Tennessee.”

African American Heritage Society board members and donors previewed the renovation and repairs recently completed at the McLemore House Museum in Franklin, Tenn. on Dec. 9, 2021.

Created in 2013, the museum hosts an annual Juneteenth event and a large variety of programs to help educate the county about the history of African Americans here.

The Fairview Historical Association was created in 1977 to preserve local history. Upon its creation, the association purchased the (Robert) Sturgeon House and has used it as a meeting location, museum and storage for archives and genealogical records.

The funds both museums received will go to building and land improvements including “structural changes and renovations.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Historic sites in Williamson County, Tennessee, win $106K in grants