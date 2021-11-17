Two homeless men lit on fire in attack at Thousand Oaks encampment

Gregory Yee
·1 min read

Two homeless men suffered minor burns during an attack at a Thousand Oaks encampment Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers responded at 4:32 p.m. to the area of Lynn Road and the 101 Freeway where an attack had been reported in an encampment in an open space between the 101 and the Oaks mall, said Sgt. Timothy Lohman, a Thousand Oaks Police Department spokesman.

Investigators learned that the suspect and victims knew one another and identified the suspect as Robert Burn, Lohman said.

His age was not available but the police spokesman said Burn was born in 1987 and is a transient known to move around the Thousand Oaks area.

Burn allegedly entered a tent where he found the two victims, both adult males, and is accused of pouring a flammable liquid on them before lighting them on fire, Lohman said.

Both men had minor burns but did not need further medical treatment, he said. Burn fled and has not been located by authorities.

Burn is a 6-feet-1 white male with brown hair, green eyes and weighs about 200 pounds, Lohman said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • L.A. County supervisors seek to decriminalize bike violations after Times investigation

    The county Board of Supervisors is seeking to decriminalize bike violations and examine the Sheriff's Department's enforcement of bike laws, after a Times investigation.

  • Missouri man who threatened to kill Rep. Emanuel Cleaver sentenced to prison Tuesday

    The 63-year-old Marionville man has a pattern of making violent threats against minority groups, according to the Justice Department report.

  • The Curse Of Oak Island: The Gold Metal

    Dreams come true and hard work pays off when the team discovers gold in the Money Pit area.

  • No suspension for Duke’s Paolo Banchero, but Michael Savarino is away from the team

    Duke basketball players face charges from DWI incident in Orange County.

  • When UCLA's Mick Cronin wants to pull out all the stops, he goes to Jaylen Clark

    Jaylen Clark was one of UCLA's unsung heroes in the Bruins' victory over Villanova, living up to his reputation as a super-stopper for Mick Cronin.

  • Philippines group seeks to bar Marcos Jr. from election for tax evasion

    MANILA (Reuters) -A group opposing the candidacy of the son of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos for next year's presidential race will ask the election commission on Wednesday to bar him from running because he has been convicted for tax evasion. Called the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law, the group will file a petition for the disqualification of Ferdinand Marcos Jr after he emerged as the frontrunner https://reut.rs/3cgfgEC for the May election. Former congressman Satur Ocampo, one of the group's convenors, said the petition, like one filed by another group, is grounded on Marcos's over two-decade old conviction for tax evasion.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Woman slain in Atlanta park had letters 'F' 'A' 'T' carved onto chest, report says

    Katherine Janness, who was fatally stabbed July 28 in Atlanta's Piedmont Park, had the letters 'F' 'A' and 'T' carved onto her chest, an autopsy report says.

  • Rittenhouse prosecutor 'very close' to violating 'golden rule' of law, criminal defense attorneys say

    Prosecutor Thomas Binger was "very close" to violating the "golden rule" of law during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to criminal defense attorney Ajay Pallegar.

  • ‘Deal with it,’ woman tells choking child before passing out at FL restaurant, cops say

    The woman was charged with child neglect, deputies said.

  • Coroner says how woman who went missing in Myrtle Beach ended up at Florence fire station

    The Florence County Coroner confirmed to a local TV station that Sheridan Wahl suffered internal injuries. Her body was found at the bottom of the fire station’s training tower.

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • Texas woman faces up to 20 years in prison for assaulting flight attendant, authorities say

    Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Debby Dutton Cypress, Texas, shoved a flight attendant multiple times after asking her husband to put his mask on.

  • Rittenhouse verdict comes amid a fraught gun landscape

    The upcoming verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial for shooting three men during street unrest in Wisconsin comes against a backdrop of deep political divisions and expanded access to guns in the United States – factors that some fear could lead to more dangerous encounters. The 18-year-old testified he fired in self-defense, killing two men and wounding a third, after coming under attack during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. While legal experts have said the details give Rittenhouse a strong argument for self-defense, some worry about the broader signal an acquittal could send.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's mother did not drive him to Kenosha shootings

    Social media posts circulating during the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse claim his mother drove him to the town in the US state of Wisconsin where he shot three people. But the prosecutor trying the case says there is no evidence to support the claim, Rittenhouse and a friend testified about the people who accompanied them and did not list his mother, and she told a newspaper that she was in a neighboring state and did not know what her son was doing."Why are we just glazing over the fact that