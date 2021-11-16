Two homeless men stabbed months apart on Gaines Street; TPD makes arrest, says cases connected

Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
·6 min read

A Tallahassee man was arrested Friday in connection with a stabbing earlier this month of a homeless man on Gaines Street.

He is also a suspect in the murder of Wallace "Keith" Stafford, another homeless man who was stabbed and killed in the same area months earlier.

William Votsis, 64, is being charged with premeditated, attempted homicide. Law enforcement believes he is the man who stabbed Raymond Myers, a homeless man who frequented the West Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue area.

Myers, known to locals and business owners as "Ray Ray," was found badly injured with clear lacerations on his face and hands on Friday, Nov. 5, behind a row of stores along Gaines Street.

Initial reporting: Tallahassee police investigating after man stabbed, hospitalized Friday afternoon

Tallahassee shootings: Police: Girl who accidentally shot and killed teen was only 13

Police response: Tallahassee police to release less information, fewer alerts about crime to public

Myers was also close friends with Stafford, who was killed July 1, and earlier identified Votsis as his killer to police. According to Myers' interview with investigators, Votsis punched, kicked and stabbed him out of revenge for giving his name to police.

Both victims were profiled in an award-winning Tallahassee Democrat story about the faces of homelessness in Tallahassee, in which 15 people who were living on the streets shared their stories.

More: Faces of homelessness in Tallahassee: Meet 15 people living on the streets or in shelters

As of Friday afternoon, Myers was in stable condition in Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, according to locals who have called to check up on him.

"I talked to him today, and he told me he is doing OK," said Hailey Bynum, an employee at The Plant, a DIY community space on Gaines Street Myers frequented. "We don't really know too much. The hospital doesn't release much."

Investigation begins

After Myers was found and hospitalized, Tallahassee police began interviewing potential witnesses, including a nearby restaurant employee who was working the door of the venue the night before.

She said Votsis walked up to her and said "other transients were accusing him of stabbing and killing Stafford," according to a probable cause affidavit.

He also told her that "if he wanted to cut someone, he would have no problem doing it."

After her shift, around 3 a.m., she was driving home when she saw Votsis standing above Myers who was lying on the ground, reports show.

Raymond Joseph Myers, 59
Raymond Joseph Myers, 59

Myers' account of the night

Three days after he was hospitalized, Myers was able to provide a statement to police.

He told investigators he was in the Gaines Street area Thursday when he ran into Votsis, who "repeatedly accused Myers of snitching" before threatening to kill him, according to court records.

While trying to fall asleep under the awning of Olde Fields, a clothing store on Railroad Avenue, Votsis violently confronted Myers by kicking him and telling him to leave — "otherwise he'd kill him," a TPD officer wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Myers first sought refuge near the Shell gas station, then a space behind a building of storefronts on Gaines Street — all the while Votsis continued to follow and batter him. As daylight broke, police say Votsis found Myers again and attacked.

"Myers thought Votsis was merely striking him," an investigator wrote. "However, Myers regained consciousness at the hospital and was advised by medical staff that he had been stabbed."

While in a hospital bed, Myers was shown a mugshot of Votsis by police. He told investigators that Votsis was the man who stabbed him and killed his close friend, Keith Stafford, on July 1.

Votsis was arrested by police for "trespass after warning" the same day Myers was hospitalized, according to court records.

Sometime during the arrest, he told officers "he was going to commit heinous crimes so he could be put back in jail for long periods of time," a probable cause affidavit said.

Safety camera footage shows vignettes of violence throughout night

As the investigation ensued, police pulled security footage from motion-activated cameras at the West Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue intersection.

The footage confirmed Myers' testimony that he was bullied, battered and bruised throughout the night by Votsis.

The motion-activated cameras caught vignettes of violence on the screen:

After 3 a.m., Votsis pushed over Myers' shopping cart, which held many of his personal belongings. After briefly turning off, the camera began recording when Votsis walked back into frame and shoved Myers to the ground.

It captured him repeatedly kicking and punching Myers.

Myers, struggling to stand up, eventually dusted himself off and walked in the direction of some local shops just before 4 a.m.

"At no time did the video show Myers provoking Votsis or instigating an altercation," the affidavit said.

On Nov. 9, four days after the incident, TPD received a Crime Stoppers tip containing surveillance footage from behind the tattoo shop where Myers was found. It shows Votsis, holding "an object consistent in size and shape with a folding knife," jabbing and slashing Myers between his stomps and kicks to the man's legs and face.

Again, police note, "at no time did the video show Myers provoking Votsis."

Wallace Keith Stafford, 58
Wallace Keith Stafford, 58

Blood-stained clothes, police summary and Stafford case

On Nov. 9, police obtained a search warrant for Votsis' property locker, as he was already in the Leon County Detention Facility on separate charges. The search yielded a blue denim shirt, denim black shoes, all which "had suspected blood staining," according to the affidavit.

The next day, police arranged an interview with Votsis, but he refused to come out of his cell and speak to officers.

"Based on the video and Myers' statement, it's apparent Votsis repeatedly followed, harassed, battered and ultimately stabbed Myers, motivated by Myers' identification of Votsis during the investigation into Stafford's murder," court records said.

"Given the reported threats made by Votsis to kill Myers, and the demonstrated harassments and attacks, it's apparent the attack on Myers was perpetrated with a premeditated design intended to affect the death of Myers."

Police noted that "sufficient evidence for the arrest of Votsis (for Stafford's death) has yet to be established."

'He's a really sweet guy'

Bynum, who works at The Plant, said Myers is an independent man, who kept his acquaintances — except his "best friend" Keith Stafford — at arm's length.

"When you get to know him, he's a really sweet guy and he's very funny," she told the Democrat. "I would see the two of them together a lot, when Keith was still alive."

Paul Rutkovsky, the owner and manager of The Plant, knew Stafford for a decade, and Myers for about five years.

He emphasized Myers' introspective demeanor, which he described as a "yin and yang" to Stafford's unreserved personality.

"I miss Ray Ray, however I'm hoping he will find a better place," he said. "I don't want to see things pick up where it was left off before this horrible stabbing."

A memorial for Wallace &quot;Keith&quot; Stafford is set up outside The Plant, a place where he spent time doing art and getting food and other resources Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
A memorial for Wallace "Keith" Stafford is set up outside The Plant, a place where he spent time doing art and getting food and other resources Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Rutkovsky hosted a memorial for his friend Keith Stafford, who would often draw and paint at The Plant.

"Keith's death was too much for me," he said. "We had a memorial and I almost didn't make it through the whole thing.

"... I love these guys."

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man arrested on attempted murder charge in Tallahassee stabbing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.

  • Judge Rebukes Ahmaud Arbery Suspect Lawyer After Mistrial Request

    Stephen B. Morton/GettyA Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murders of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before rebuking one defense attorney for his past comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told defense attorney Kevin Robert Gough, who is representing suspect William Bryan. “Emotions are neither unreasonable or unexpected in a murder

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.

  • Isabella Kalua's adoptive parents accused of duct-taping and leaving daughter in dog cage 'plenty of times' as sibling watched on, according to new court documents

    Her sister, who was not named, told authorities that Isabella "was in a dog cage, duct tape on her mouth and nose, and she didn't wake up."

  • Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecutor Uses ‘Road House’ Image in Closing Arguments

    "You don't bring a gun to a fistfight," Assistant DA Thomas Binger says

  • Female suspect wanted for shooting at woman at Detroit liquor store

    Detroit Police have released surveillance video that shows a woman unloading multiple shots into a car as a woman was trying to leave a liquor store earlier this month.

  • Defense lawyers in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial called for a mistrial because Arbery's mother cried in court

    The judge denied the request, and said a defense lawyer's earlier statement calling for Black pastors to be barred from the court was "reprehensible."

  • EXPLAINER: Which side did better in Rittenhouse closings?

    A defense lawyer angrily accused the prosecution at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial of lying. How the indignation and theatrics during Monday's closing arguments played with jurors won’t be clear until 12 of them return with verdicts in a case that underscores American divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing. Most agreed going into the trial that prosecutors would have the tougher case to make given Rittenhouse’s claim under state law that he shot three men, killing two, in self-defense.

  • Four Kenyan police jailed for manslaughter of British aristocrat

    Kenya's High Court on Monday jailed four policemen found guilty of the manslaughter of Alexander Monson, the son of a British aristocrat who was found dead in a police cell in the beach town of Diani in 2012. Judge Eric Ogola issued the verdicts in the coastal city of Mombasa at the end of a high-profile case that has shone a spotlight on police brutality in the East African country. "This should send a strong message to the Kenyan police force to have respect for human life," the victim's mother, Hilary Monson, told the court, fighting back tears.

  • Dover's Lawrence Pilla dies by suicide in prison after sentencing for sex assault

    He had previously attempted suicide after the allegations came to light. Pilla plead guilty to aggravated felonious sexual assault of a teenager.