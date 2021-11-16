Two homeless men stabbed months apart on Gaines Street; TPD makes arrest, says cases connected

A Tallahassee man was arrested Friday in connection with a stabbing earlier this month of a homeless man on Gaines Street.

He is also a suspect in the murder of Wallace "Keith" Stafford, another homeless man who was stabbed and killed in the same area months earlier.

William Votsis, 64, is being charged with premeditated, attempted homicide. Law enforcement believes he is the man who stabbed Raymond Myers, a homeless man who frequented the West Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue area.

Myers, known to locals and business owners as "Ray Ray," was found badly injured with clear lacerations on his face and hands on Friday, Nov. 5, behind a row of stores along Gaines Street.

Initial reporting: Tallahassee police investigating after man stabbed, hospitalized Friday afternoon

Tallahassee shootings: Police: Girl who accidentally shot and killed teen was only 13

Police response: Tallahassee police to release less information, fewer alerts about crime to public

Myers was also close friends with Stafford, who was killed July 1, and earlier identified Votsis as his killer to police. According to Myers' interview with investigators, Votsis punched, kicked and stabbed him out of revenge for giving his name to police.

Both victims were profiled in an award-winning Tallahassee Democrat story about the faces of homelessness in Tallahassee, in which 15 people who were living on the streets shared their stories.

More: Faces of homelessness in Tallahassee: Meet 15 people living on the streets or in shelters

As of Friday afternoon, Myers was in stable condition in Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, according to locals who have called to check up on him.

"I talked to him today, and he told me he is doing OK," said Hailey Bynum, an employee at The Plant, a DIY community space on Gaines Street Myers frequented. "We don't really know too much. The hospital doesn't release much."

Investigation begins

After Myers was found and hospitalized, Tallahassee police began interviewing potential witnesses, including a nearby restaurant employee who was working the door of the venue the night before.

Story continues

She said Votsis walked up to her and said "other transients were accusing him of stabbing and killing Stafford," according to a probable cause affidavit.

He also told her that "if he wanted to cut someone, he would have no problem doing it."

After her shift, around 3 a.m., she was driving home when she saw Votsis standing above Myers who was lying on the ground, reports show.

Raymond Joseph Myers, 59

Myers' account of the night

Three days after he was hospitalized, Myers was able to provide a statement to police.

He told investigators he was in the Gaines Street area Thursday when he ran into Votsis, who "repeatedly accused Myers of snitching" before threatening to kill him, according to court records.

While trying to fall asleep under the awning of Olde Fields, a clothing store on Railroad Avenue, Votsis violently confronted Myers by kicking him and telling him to leave — "otherwise he'd kill him," a TPD officer wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Myers first sought refuge near the Shell gas station, then a space behind a building of storefronts on Gaines Street — all the while Votsis continued to follow and batter him. As daylight broke, police say Votsis found Myers again and attacked.

"Myers thought Votsis was merely striking him," an investigator wrote. "However, Myers regained consciousness at the hospital and was advised by medical staff that he had been stabbed."

While in a hospital bed, Myers was shown a mugshot of Votsis by police. He told investigators that Votsis was the man who stabbed him and killed his close friend, Keith Stafford, on July 1.

Votsis was arrested by police for "trespass after warning" the same day Myers was hospitalized, according to court records.

Sometime during the arrest, he told officers "he was going to commit heinous crimes so he could be put back in jail for long periods of time," a probable cause affidavit said.

Safety camera footage shows vignettes of violence throughout night

As the investigation ensued, police pulled security footage from motion-activated cameras at the West Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue intersection.

The footage confirmed Myers' testimony that he was bullied, battered and bruised throughout the night by Votsis.

The motion-activated cameras caught vignettes of violence on the screen:

After 3 a.m., Votsis pushed over Myers' shopping cart, which held many of his personal belongings. After briefly turning off, the camera began recording when Votsis walked back into frame and shoved Myers to the ground.

It captured him repeatedly kicking and punching Myers.

Myers, struggling to stand up, eventually dusted himself off and walked in the direction of some local shops just before 4 a.m.

"At no time did the video show Myers provoking Votsis or instigating an altercation," the affidavit said.

On Nov. 9, four days after the incident, TPD received a Crime Stoppers tip containing surveillance footage from behind the tattoo shop where Myers was found. It shows Votsis, holding "an object consistent in size and shape with a folding knife," jabbing and slashing Myers between his stomps and kicks to the man's legs and face.

Again, police note, "at no time did the video show Myers provoking Votsis."

Wallace Keith Stafford, 58

Blood-stained clothes, police summary and Stafford case

On Nov. 9, police obtained a search warrant for Votsis' property locker, as he was already in the Leon County Detention Facility on separate charges. The search yielded a blue denim shirt, denim black shoes, all which "had suspected blood staining," according to the affidavit.

The next day, police arranged an interview with Votsis, but he refused to come out of his cell and speak to officers.

"Based on the video and Myers' statement, it's apparent Votsis repeatedly followed, harassed, battered and ultimately stabbed Myers, motivated by Myers' identification of Votsis during the investigation into Stafford's murder," court records said.

"Given the reported threats made by Votsis to kill Myers, and the demonstrated harassments and attacks, it's apparent the attack on Myers was perpetrated with a premeditated design intended to affect the death of Myers."

Police noted that "sufficient evidence for the arrest of Votsis (for Stafford's death) has yet to be established."

'He's a really sweet guy'

Bynum, who works at The Plant, said Myers is an independent man, who kept his acquaintances — except his "best friend" Keith Stafford — at arm's length.

"When you get to know him, he's a really sweet guy and he's very funny," she told the Democrat. "I would see the two of them together a lot, when Keith was still alive."

Paul Rutkovsky, the owner and manager of The Plant, knew Stafford for a decade, and Myers for about five years.

He emphasized Myers' introspective demeanor, which he described as a "yin and yang" to Stafford's unreserved personality.

"I miss Ray Ray, however I'm hoping he will find a better place," he said. "I don't want to see things pick up where it was left off before this horrible stabbing."

A memorial for Wallace "Keith" Stafford is set up outside The Plant, a place where he spent time doing art and getting food and other resources Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Rutkovsky hosted a memorial for his friend Keith Stafford, who would often draw and paint at The Plant.

"Keith's death was too much for me," he said. "We had a memorial and I almost didn't make it through the whole thing.

"... I love these guys."

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man arrested on attempted murder charge in Tallahassee stabbing