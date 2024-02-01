Two homeowners advised to evacuate after Moon Township landslide, nearby roads closed

MOON TWP. ― Several community members have been advised to evacuate their homes as a landslide continues to encroach on their property.

Officials from Moon Township told the residents of the two homes that they should evacuate their homes as of Wednesday as a landslide continues to move a hillside in their backyards. These homes, which are located in the Sonoma Ridge development along Beaver Grade Road, are potentially at risk due to worsening issues with the soil.

Residents have stated these issues began in 2020, with the degradation coming to a head when the ground collapsed two weeks ago. On Tuesday, the homeowners were informed that soil testing had indicated the situation would continue to get worse after the most recent slide. As of Tuesday, it was estimated that up to 15 feet of the backyards of each property were lost.

The landslide has caused a partial closure of Beaver Grade Road, with all traffic being blocked from Duckhorn Drive to Montour Run Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area until the roadway can be cleared of hazards.

As of Wednesday, no further evacuations have been ordered for the area. Two additional homes' backyards have also seemingly been affected by the area of shifting soil, but to much lower levels of impact.

Moon officials told local media outlets that all of the expenses for repairs would fall on the homeowners. Landslides are not covered by home insurance properties, so these costs will likely be placed on homeowners with very little support.

Local lawmakers seeking legislation to help create affordable landslide insurance in Pennsylvania

As landslides continue to occur around the state, two Allegheny County lawmakers are submitting a bill that will assist homeowners in recovering from these environmental woes.

State Reps. Valerie Gaydos, R-44, Moon, and Emily Kinkead, D-20, Bellevue, have been working on a piece of legislation known as HB 589, which aims to provide insurance coverage for residents affected by landslide damage. The bill would expand the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's existing Mine Subsidence Insurance program, which covers issues such as mine subsidence or mine water breakouts that are not a part of homeowners insurance.

"We envision this program to provide adequate funds to either help local homeowners shore up smaller landslide issues or to provide them with capital to leave a home that is no longer livable and get out from under a mortgage and find new housing," Kinkead said. "For example, the current mine subsidence program provides coverage up to $150,000. Currently, there is absolutely no insurance available that covers landslides and there are no programs that exist at the state level to assist homeowners with the impacts of landslides."

The two lawmakers are currently working on ways to make the program both efficient for property owners while also expanding the available funds in the existing program to support a new type of claim. For those affected by these issues, the best way to support these efforts is to let lawmakers across the state know the importance of expanding support to victims of landslides.

"We encourage community members who are concerned about landslides and would like to see the state create a program like this to contact Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office to let the administration know that this is a critical need," Kinkead said. "As proposed, the Department of Environmental Protection would run the program and we believe that it is critical that the administration hear from people in order to understand just how urgent a need this is."

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Two homeowners advised to evacuate after Moon Township landslide