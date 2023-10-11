Two homicides reported in Charlotte overnight, CMPD says

Charlotte had two homicides within an eight-hour period overnight, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Identities of the victims have not been released.

The first killing occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at a convenience store in the 1900 block of Pavilion Boulevard, officials said. The area is near the intersection of University City Boulevard and Interstate 485.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. MEDIC responded and pronounced the victim deceased,” CMPD said in a news release.

Details of a suspect and motive were not released.

The second homicide was reported around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Wenda Place. The neighborhood of single family homes is near the intersection of Idlewild Road and East W.T. Harris.

Investigators have not revealed how the victim was killed.

Anyone with information on the killings is asked to call the CMPD Homicide unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. Tips can also be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

