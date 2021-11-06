Two homicides reported in different parts of Baltimore Saturday

Baltimore police reported they are investigating two more homicides Saturday after a violent day reported the day before.

Western District police found the first victim, a 40-year-old man, at about 4:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Calhoun Street in Sandtown-Winchester. Patrol officers had heard gunfire in the area, and the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot alert system soon alerted police to the block.

Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of Leslie Street and he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Medical Center.

The second gunshot victim was found after Northeast District officers were dispatched to a home in the 4800 block of Claybury Avenue in Northeast Baltimore at about 6:20 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. The officers found a 60-year-old man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or through the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

Police reported Friday that seven people were reported shot in separate incidents across Baltimore on Friday, two fatally.