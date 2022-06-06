Two homicides reported minutes apart Sunday evening across Baltimore, police say

Within minutes Sunday evening, Baltimore Police launched two separate homicide investigations after one man was found in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds on Belair Road and another was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore.

Police discovered the first victim when Northeast District officers responded to reports of a crash with injury at the intersection of Belair Road at Sinclair Lane, near the southeast corner of Clifton Park, around 8:15 p.m. Officers found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds, officials said.

He was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

Then around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue in Irvington and found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He also later died at the hospital.

The crime scenes were located several miles apart.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with relevant information about either killing to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.