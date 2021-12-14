Two homicides reported Monday break Milwaukee's homicide record for second year in a row

Two homicides were reported in Milwaukee on Monday, breaking the city's homicide record for the second straight year.

The first incident was reported at 2:47 p.m. along the 1800 block of West Atkinson Avenue, in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. Police said a 25-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot injuries.

The second was reported at 10:52 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Sherman Boulevard, near the Old North Milwaukee neighborhood. A 75-year-old man died at the scene from several gunshot wounds, police said.

The Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday's homicides totaled 192 for the year.

Milwaukee saw 190 people killed in homicides in 2020, more than doubling the figure from 2019 and smashing a record previously set in 1991 by more than 15%.

The circumstances around both shootings are still under investigation and unknown assailants are sought, police said.

Homicides have soared nationally since 2020, although the nationwide rate is still comfortably below the peaks of the early 1990s, when much of the violence was driven by a crack epidemic, according to the Council on Criminal Justice.

There is not one definitive explanation behind the rise of violence nationally, but experts and local officials in Milwaukee have consistently pointed toward the effects of the pandemic, which disrupted employment, education and social service outreach for millions of Americans; declining police legitimacy, especially after the murder of George Floyd; and the increased carrying of firearms.

Milwaukee is not the only city to break its homicide record once or twice since the start of 2020.

As of Dec. 8, 12 major cities broke their record this year, including Philadelphia; St. Paul, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Tucson, Arizona; and Austin, Texas, according to ABC News. Five of those 12, including Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; and Indianapolis have now set new records in two straight years.

