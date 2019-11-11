Two Hong Kong Protesters Shot, One in Critical Condition

(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong protester was in critical condition after being shot by a police officer, as the financial hub reeled from citywide efforts to disrupt the work week amid worsening political unrest.

The city’s Hospital Authority and police force gave differing accounts of how many protesters had been shot during Monday morning skirmishes. A Hospital Authority spokesman said one person with a gunshot injury was critical, while police said earlier in the morning that two demonstrators had been shot and were conscious as they were taken to the hospital.

As police clashed with protesters across the city Monday, the local railway operator suspended parts of some lines and most universities canceled classes. The dramatic flare-up comes after a weekend of sporadic protests and rallies following the death of a student who fell from a parking garage amid a police dispersal operation last week -- the first death directly tied to police action in the ongoing protests.

The historic unrest, which has dragged on for five months, began after the government proposed now-withdrawn legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. The movement has since expanded to call for greater democratic accountability, as well as an independent inquiry into the violence.

Here’s the latest (all times local):

Hospital Authority says one shot (10:59 a.m.)

One person suffering from a gunshot wound was in critical condition, a spokesman for the city’s Hospital Authority said, compared with earlier police statements that two had been shot and injured. A police representative couldn’t confirm how many had been shot and admitted to the hospital when asked to clarify the authority’s information. Twelve others had been injured and sent to the hospital, including one who was in serious condition, as of 10 a.m. -- Natalie Lung

Calls to ‘paralyze Central’ (10:30 a.m.)

Calls to “paralyze Central” gained traction on social media forums favored by protesters, as efforts to organize a general strike shifted toward the city’s core financial area. Postings circulated on the messaging app Telegram called for flash mob-style rallies to begin around noon Monday. -- Natalie Lung

Benchmark index slips (9:59 a.m.)

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.5% Monday, as the city’s equity-driven rebound began to unravel amid concern over escalating local violence, as well as signs that optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal has been overdone. Warning signs were already showing in the market last week, with the gauge trading in overbought territory, above its 200-day moving average and higher than the key 27,000 point level. -- Amanda Wang

Protester in critical condition (9:40 a.m.)

One protester who was shot with a live round Monday morning is in critical condition, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing an unidentified medical source. The protester was sent to Eastern Hospital. A Hospital Authority spokesman couldn’t immediately confirm the condition of the injured person when reached by Bloomberg News. -- Natalie Lung

Canceled classes (9:15 a.m.)

Most of Hong Kong’s major universities announced they were suspending classes Monday amid widespread protests and violence. The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Shue Yan University said they were canceling classes today. The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University and the Education University of Hong Kong also stopped classes today, according to local media reports.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology said it was canceling classes after many sites on campus were hit by “mass-scale malicious vandalism” on Friday. Chow Tsz-lok, the student who died after suffering a brain injury following his fall last week, had attended the university.

MTR shuts stations (9 a.m.)

The city’s rail operator MTR Corp. said it had shut the Whampoa, Kwai Fong and Tung Chung subway stations amid widespread vandalism and disruptions. The company also said it had suspended some service on the West Rail Line and the Ma On Shan line..

Police confirm shooting (8:30 a.m.)

Hong Kong police confirmed two protesters were shot and injured by an officer at 7:24 a.m. outside the Sai Wan Ho MTR station on the eastern side of Hong Kong Island, a spokesman said. The injured demonstrators were conscious as they were taken to the city’s Eastern Hospital.