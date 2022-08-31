Two Horry County men arrested on child pornography charges

Two Horry County men have been charged with a total of 23 counts of child pornography, a press release stated.

Travis Norbury, 28, and Matthew Lewis, 24, were arrested Tuesday and Monday, respectively, for the alleged sexual exploitation of minors in two unrelated cases, according to a release from the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Norbury, of Conway, is charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and Lewis, of Loris, is charged with 11 counts, the release stated. If convicted, they could face up to 10 years imprisonment for each count.

The release stated that the Horry County Sheriff’s Office was the arresting agency. Their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force worked with state investigators to charge both men.

Investigators claim Norbury and Lewis distributed files of child sexual abuse material after receiving a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the release.