Two Horry County men sentenced for roles in 2018 murder of Shallotte, N.C. man

Two Horry County men pleaded guilty before their trial began Monday in connection to the death of a Brunswick County, North Carolina man in 2018, the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced.

Both Kevin Stanley, 40, of Little River, and Robert Lee Walters, 41, of Loris, pleaded guilty without recommendation to voluntary manslaughter and were sentenced to 15 years in prison. Stanley was facing up to 30 years in prison.

Their trial was set to begin Monday.

“The Solicitor’s Office was ready for trial against both defendants, but the case against Stanley was stronger; however, he chose to plead guilty without a recommendation from the state,” Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Jimmy Richardson said in a news release.

The case was connected to the death of Brian Nunn, of Shallotte, North Carolina, who was found Dec. 22, 2018 in his car with five gunshot wounds on James Bellamy Circle in Little River. Police’s investigation showed that Nunn was a drug user who had sold a motorcycle to Walters for narcotics, according to the solicitor’s office.

The motorcycle was damaged and had a bank lien against it. Walters was angry about the purchase and was looking for Nunn when Stanely alerted him to Nunn’s location. Nunn was later shot and killed, the solicitor’s office said.