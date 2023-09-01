Two Horry men face attempted murder charges after setting home on fire with 7 people inside

Two Horry County men face seven charges of attempted murder after they allegedly set a home on fire with people inside, a police report says.

William Chandler Cummings-Goins, 20, of Little River, and Kashaun Tyrel McCray, 20, of Conway were arrested by Horry County Police on charges of second-degree arson and attempted murder. They both remained incarcerated Aug. 31 in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Horry County Police and Fire Rescue were called to Hendricks Short-cut Road in Conway for a reported structure fire about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 25, a police report said. When crews arrived, there was a strong smell of petroleum around the outside of the home where the fire originated, a report said.

A witness told police that she saw Cummings-Goins putting gasoline in a milk jug not too far from the home’s location. The witness said when she approached Cummings-Goins, she could hear him tell someone on the phone that “he was going to burn her (expletive) house down,” the report said.

Shortly after that, the victim’s house was on fire. At the time the fire was set, seven people were inside, including at least one child, the report said.

McCray was arrested Aug. 30 by police. A police report says that McCray went to the location with two other defendants with the intent to set the house on fire. McCray and another defendant approached the house, poured an accelerant around the home, lit it on fire and then fled, the report said. It was not clear if the other defendant was Cummings-Goins.

The victim told police that she recently inherited the home. When she smelled smoke, she exited the home to see its underpinning on fire.

Arson investigators were called in, the report said.