Two hospitalized after downtown Seattle shooting

Two people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting in downtown Seattle Wednesday night.

At 11:30 p.m., Seattle police officers were called to Third Avenue and Yesler Way for a shooting that happened in an alley behind a bus shelter.

One victim ran toward First Avenue and the other victim ran to Third Avenue.

Both victims were shot in the leg.

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department’s gun violence reduction unit are investigating.

SPD Detective Valerie Carson said the area is a hot spot for crime and officers were able to respond quickly.

“It would be nice if we could have people here permanently, but unfortunately, we have several hot spots where we are devoting extra resources and our attention at this time. So, this is one of many places where we would like to have some more presence, absolutely,” said Carson.

