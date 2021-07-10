Two hospitalized -- including 3-year-old boy -- after North Minneapolis shooting on Friday

Jul. 10—Two people were hospitalized after a shooting on Friday night in North Minneapolis, one of them a 3-year-old boy.

Police received numerous 911 calls reporting a shooting near the 3300 Block of Emerson Avenue North around 9:50 p.m., according to the police statement.

The 3-year-old boy was located first, suffering from a gunshot wound. After learning the ambulance would take three to four minutes to arrive, officers provided aid on the scene and then drove the boy the approximate three miles to the North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, authorities said.

Because of the quick action, the boy is expected to survive, the police statement said.

A second victim was located on the same block suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported by ambulance to the medical center.

Suspects fled prior to police arrival and the investigation is ongoing. No one is in custody at this time.