Two hospitalized -- including a 3-year-old boy -- after North Mpls shooting Friday

Molly Korzenowski, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·2 min read

Jul. 10—Two people were hospitalized after a shooting on Friday night in North Minneapolis, one of them a 3-year-old boy.

Police received numerous 911 calls reporting a shooting near the 3300 block of Emerson Ave. North at around 9:50 p.m., according to the police statement.

The 3-year-old boy was located first, suffering from what was described by authorities as a "critical" gunshot wound.

Officers began providing emergency aid but, after learning the ambulance was about three to four minutes away, decided the child could not wait that long to get to the closest hospital, which was about three miles away in Robbinsdale.

"Officers picked the child up and drove him, code 3 (lights and siren) to North Memorial Medical Center where he received the best definitive medical care," the news release stated. "Because of the quick actions of the officers, this child is likely to survive this critical injury."

While the boy was being tended to, a second injured person was located by authorities on the same block. The male, believed to be in is thirties, had what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to the medical center.

A short time later, just after 10 p.m., officers responded to Hennepin County Medical Center on a report of another person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who showed up to the emergency room.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that this shooting may have occurred in the area of 3300 block of Emerson," the Minneapolis Police Department news release stated. "This is possibly related to the shooting where the 3-year-old was shot."

Although suspects in the Emerson Avenue area fled prior to police arrival and no one is currently in custody, authorities say, investigators worked on this case through the night and into Saturday.

