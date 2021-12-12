Two hospitalized, including a teenager, after being shot in Coconut Grove Saturday night

Two people, including a teenager, were shot in Coconut Grove Saturday night, according to the Miami Police Department.

The ages of the wounded are 17 and 20 years old, police said in a statement released on Twitter around 10 p.m. Saturday. The shooting happened in the area of Southwest 29th Street and Bird Avenue, according to the statement.

Medics took the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition Sunday was not immediately known.

Police did not release information about who fired the shots.