Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Durham, police say

Two people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a Tuesday night shooting in Durham, according to the city’s police department.

The shooting occurred near Alston Avenue and Juniper Street, just east of downtown Durham, police said.

Police did not say when the shooting happened, but posted an alert on social media just before 10:45 p.m.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the vicinity of Alston Ave. and Juniper St. Two victims were transported to a local hospital with what appear to be life-threatening injuries. This remains an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/os4uWL3Clp — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) April 13, 2022

The News & Observer has requested more information, including the current status of the victims and any possible motive or suspects in the case.

It was one of at least two shootings that night, with Durham police also investigating an incident in the 500 block of West Carver Street just before 10 p.m.

A female victim was shot, but police did not say whether her injuries were life-threatening.

Both investigations remain ongoing.

This year, at least 12 people in the Bull City have been killed in shootings, with three deaths occurring in the past week.

In addition, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office has offered a $5,000 reward after shots were fired Saturday night at an unmarked car with two law enforcement officers inside. Neither was injured.