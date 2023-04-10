Two hospitalized in Lowell daytime shooting
Two men were hospitalized after a daytime shooting in Lowell Sunday.
According to Lowell police, officers responded to Chestnut Street at 12:11 p.m. for a report of a man shot.
The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital and then flown to a Boston-area hospital due to the severity of their injuries.
A short time later, a second male victim was also found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau are investigating the incident.
Both victims are expected to survive, according to Lowell police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
