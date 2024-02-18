Two hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on I-84

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two people have been hospitalized after several vehicles were involved in an accident around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The people who were taken to the hospital both have non-life-threatening injuries, according to UHP.

UHP said the accident was on Interstate 84, north of Tremonton, and there had been at least four crashes in the area on Feb. 18.

While it was previously believed that someone was ejected from a vehicle involved in the crash, UHP later confirmed that no one was ejected.

There is no further information at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.