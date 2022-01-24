Two hospitalized after shooting at downtown Tampa nightclub

TAMPA — A shooting outside the Eden Downtown nightclub sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning, Tampa police say.

Shots were fired on the sidewalk outside the club at 912 N Franklin St. around 1:15 a.m.

An officer arrived at the scene and applied a tourniquet to one victim, police said. The officer then drove the victim to Tampa General Hospital in a police cruiser. The second victim was taken to the hospital later.

Both victims, neither of whom were identified by police, remained at Tampa General in stable condition Monday morning.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute inside the Eden Downtown, police said.

A gun was recovered at the scene. No arrests had been made Monday morning.

Social media posts by Eden Downtown say the club was hosting a 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. “after party” following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. The club did not immediately respond to requests for comment.