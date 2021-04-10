Two hospitalized after shooting on Palmer Street in Salem

Apr. 10—SALEM — A man and woman were shot on Palmer Street and taken to an area hospital Friday night.

Police were called to the area of Park and Palmer streets toward the southern end of The Point neighborhood just before 9:30 p.m. Further details are currently limited, as it's "still a very active scene," said Salem acting Police Chief Dennis King. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The shooting doesn't appear to be random, King said. Though "nobody is in custody at this time," as of 10:30 p.m., there is also "no identified threat to the community."

The incident marked the fifth violent crime in Salem this year, with a double shooting on Perkins Street on Jan. 24, a shooting on a walking path behind Derby Street on Feb. 14, and a double stabbing on Boston Street on Feb. 21. A SWAT response was also involved in an air rifle-related incident on Highland Avenue on Feb. 28.

The rash of incidents has also prompted conversations in front of the City Council, where King told councilors at a meeting March 4 that communication is key to combating crime.

"We need more cooperation from individuals that are on-scene and the victims," King said, describing a series of cases in the past three years as ones "absent" or missing witness and victim involvement. "These aren't random. These are individuals we are aware of, and we're going to do everything we can to keep the community safe."

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Salem police's anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.

