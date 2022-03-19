Two hospitalized after Thursday shooting in Lima

Mar. 19—LIMA — The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Cole and Spring Streets Thursday night.

Two female victims were shot in a car and were transported to a local hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives removed two bullets at the scene. The shooting follows Tuesday night's non-fatal shooting of man sitting in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle on Reese Avenue.

The LPD is investigating the city's rise in shootings over the past several weeks.