Two Houma men charged in 2015 kidnapping and murder, police say

Two Houma men have been charged in connection with the 2015 murder of a Bourg resident, authorities said.

George Earl Robinson, 33, and Shannon Robinson, 40, are both charged with first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

They are accused of killing 56-year-old Pamela Johnson in December 2015.

Detectives took George Robinson into custody at his home on Naquin Street Wednesday and arrested Shannon Robinson during a traffic stop on U.S. 90 and La. 24 a short time later, authorities said.

Both suspects have been booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where they are being held without bail.

The investigation began after two young girls were found near Wade Street in Houma on Dec. 1, 2015, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies learned the girls had been kidnapped from their home in Bourg after a suspect had shot their aunt.

The girls, age 7 and 10, were found near a vehicle on Wade Street that was registered to Johnson, authorities said. Deputies went to Johnson’s home in Bourg and found her lifeless body. Investigators determined Johnson suffered a single gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation continued, detectives found new evidence that linked the two Houma men to the crime, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The case remains under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available, Sheriff Tim Soignet said.

The sheriff commended detectives for their years of work.

“Sometimes cases such as these take longer to solve than we would like, but I am proud of the dedication of our investigators to bring justice to the victims and families in our community,” Soignet said.

