Two-hour delays, closures announced for several North Carolina schools

Several schools in North Carolina will be closed or operating on a two-hour delay Thursday morning.

Schools in Ashe County will be closed due to the weather. It will be an optional workday for staff members.

ALSO READ: Several highways back open in NC foothills after multi-car crashes, black ice

Avery County and Watauga County schools will be operating on a two-hour delay due to the threat of black ice.

Students at Rama Road Elementary School in southeast Charlotte will be learning remotely due to a power outage.

VIDEO: Several highways back open in NC foothills after multi-car crashes, black ice



