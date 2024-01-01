Two hours after new year, Tallahassee police investigating first homicide of 2024

A little after two hours into the new year, the Tallahassee Police Department began investigating its first homicide of 2024.

The shooting occurred at about 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Osceola Street.

“When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male victim in the roadway suffering from injuries sustained in the shooting and immediately began rendering aid,” an online incident alert from TPD stated. “Sadly, the victim succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

The case remains “open and active” and detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

The shooting comes just hours after the city closed the book on a year in which recurrent gunfire rocked Tallahassee.

In 2023, 24 people died and at least 72 were injured in 87 serious shootings in the capital city and county. Monday morning’s shooting was another grim milestone after a year that generated a string of sobering statistics, many from the summer when the city endured a surge in shootings.

According to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence, the summer spike in crime included three separate double homicides, a mass shooting, three murders in a single 24-hour span and five accidental shootings — three of them fatal — in a single month.

William Hatfield is editor of the Tallahassee Democrat. Email him at whatfield@tallahassee.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee shooting comes hours after city closes book on violent 2023